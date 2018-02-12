Cop Who Lost Her Job Over Appearing as Dominatrix in Videos Defends Her Past: 'It's an Acting Role'

A woman who kidnapped an infant from a Florida hospital and raised her as her own child has pleaded guilty to abducting the baby nearly 20 years ago.
A very tiny mouse generated a very big fan club after it hitched a ride on a California law enforcement cruiser.
The woman who says she was fired from a New Jersey sheriff's department because she appeared in bondage videos is denying in her first TV interview that she was a dominatrix.
A Florida woman was fired from her job as a restaurant server after she complained on social media about not being tipped on a meal that cost more than $700.
Newly released surveillance video shows a man threatening suicide being dragged to safety after he sets fire to a Chicago train car, police said.
After Kim Cattrall recently posted on Instagram that her brother unexpectedly passed away, her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker expressed her condolences, a gesture that caused Cattrall to fire back.
Serena Williams has competed in her first tennis match since the birth of her daughter at the Fed Cup in North Carolina.