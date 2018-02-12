Kamiya Mobley Case: Gloria Williams Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kamiya Mobley Case: Gloria Williams Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Infant Nearly 20 years Ago

Updated: Feb 12, 2018 5:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.