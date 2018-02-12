Roll Em! Film buff celebrates 40th birthday with 40 movies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roll Em! Film buff celebrates 40th birthday with 40 movies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An El Cajon husband and is celebrating his 40th birthday by seeing forty movies in forty nights. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff caught a matinee in Mira Mesa with the movie man. 

So far, Ben Hayhurst said "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri," is the best movie he has seen. 

