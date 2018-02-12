Horse Collars: Identifying your animals during disasters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In the wake of the Lilac Fire in San Diego County, many horses were left to fend for themselves after escaping the flames.

That created a huge mess for owners trying to find and identify their horses. To better identify horses, Christina Shellenberg in Valley Center co-created with her friend Annie, Equi-ID Collars.

The collars enable owners of horses, donkeys and other large animals the option of safely having identification on their animals in the event of a natural disaster (fires, floods, hurricanes, etc.).

"With the recent fires in our state and as a horse owner myself, having the ability to place owner information safely and effectively on my own horses should need to evacuate them to another location is imperative," said Christina Schellenberg, Owner at Equi Id.net

The collars are made of two-inch belting with reflective properties for visibility in the dark, and are secured with a strong hook and loop closure.

The safety the closure allows for the collar to break away should -the animal become entangled by the collar.

Additionally, the collar has two information cards: One with the owner information, and a second one with horse information and description and any emergency information about the animal (Dietary needs, handling information, and/or veterinary information).

The Equi-ID collars can be purchased in some San Diego County tack and feed stores as well as online.