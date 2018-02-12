Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Teases Khalid Collab 'Love Lies'

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole are gearing up to welcome their second baby, and the happy couple threw a baby shower in Scottsdale, Arizona, to celebrate the impending arrival of their next super cute bundle of joy.
Valentine’s Day is almost here, which is the perfect way to show your significant other how much they mean to you.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild introduced her adorable daughter to the world on Monday, sharing the first snapshot of her 7-week-old baby girl, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn.
Official portraits of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on Monday.