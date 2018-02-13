Complex Attacked: Oceanside vandals go on nasty tagging spree

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) – Oceanside police on Monday continued their search for vandals who went on a ruthless and obscene graffiti spree.

More than a dozen vehicles were tagged along with several garage doors at an apartment complex overnight.

An unwelcome surprise for Oceanside resident Daisy Ellis who woke up Monday morning to discover her husband’s company car vandalized with vulgarities.

Her husband’s company car is one of at least 18 vehicles outside the Mission Hills apartment complex that Oceanside Police said were tagged with brown and white paint – along with some of the community’s garages which were quickly repainted.

The vandal or vandals covered the cars, trucks and SUVs with everything from phallic figures to satanic symbols to crude comments too inappropriate to air on News 8.

Oceanside police said the vandal or vandals did not appear to have a specific target in mind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oceanside Police at: 760-435-4861.