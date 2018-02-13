Fire on Southwest airliner forces 139 passengers to evacuate

Oceanside police on Monday continued their search for vandals who went on a ruthless and obscene graffiti spree.
Feedback on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's choice of veteran lawman David Nisleit as the next police chief was largely positive Monday at the first of two City Council confirmation hearings, with representatives from a range of groups describing the current assistant chief as a leader with integrity who is dedicated to building relationships in the community he serves.
People affected by the Lilac Fire may be eligible for government food assistance benefits, county officials announced Monday.
New doorbell cameras help alert homeowners about who is at their front door, but they are also proving to be helpful for some neighborhood watch groups by catching a lot of creepy and suspicious behavior.
In the wake of the Lilac Fire in San Diego County, many horses were left to fend for themselves after escaping the flames.
A San Diego police officer and a prisoner he was transporting were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in crashed on Interstate 15 in City Heights.
A knife-wielding man who held officers at bay Monday during a brief standoff in an Encanto-area neighborhood stabbed a police dog while being subdued and arrested, authorities said.
Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs after packages containing a white powder believed to be cocaine were found at a home he rented in Southern California, officials said Monday.