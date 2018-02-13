What's after Uno? For struggling toymaker Mattel, it's Dos

Nathan Lane is starring in the seven-hour play 'Angels in America' as the attorney who helped shape Donald Trump into Donald Trump.
'Talk Show the Game Show' executive producer Wanda Sykes thinks one arcane tradition could solve a lot of problems in D.C.
'Homeland' star Claire Danes says the coolest part of preparing for her role as Carrie Mathison is the annual weekend getaway to meet actual members of the intelligence community.
Despite starring in a political play, 'Parisian Woman,' actress Uma Thurman's character can't fathom saying Donald Trump's name.
'The View' host Meghan McCain gives an update on her father, talks transitioning from Fox News to 'The View', and admits she'll face a partisan dilemma if Biden runs in 2020.
'Pod Save America' hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor give their first impressions on Trump's first State of the Union.