Fireside by the patio - Galentine's Day fun

A suspected burglar climbed through two unlocked windows at a College-area apartment complex, stole two electronic devices and ran away from one of the apartments after opening a door and encountering a resident, campus police said Tuesday.
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres was supposed to report for spring training camp in Arizona this week, but instead he was placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list as he faces domestic assault charges in Arizona, it was reported Tuesday.
Looking for something fun and active to do this weekend? Head down to Crown Point to take part in the Randy Jones 8th-Annual Run/Walk for Independence 5k.
A San Diego police dog is recovering after a knife-wielding man who held officers at bay Monday during a brief standoff in an Encanto-area neighborhood stabbed the dog while being subdued and arrested, authorities said.
A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa caused a major traffic backup during the morning commute.
Looking for a Valentine's Day alternative this year? Ditch the boys, grab your girls, and head out for a Galentine’s Day event on February 13th!
Scattered and mostly light showers will continue Tuesday across San Diego County with most of the rainfall likely along the coast in the morning.
An investigation is underway after several cars were vandalized with graffiti in Oceanside, according to police.
Expressing concerns over San Diego's next police chief, community leaders and the public sound off. They're weighing in on the mayor's pick, wanting to make sure both he and his priorities, are the right ones.
People affected by the Lilac Fire may be eligible for government food assistance benefits, county officials announced Monday.