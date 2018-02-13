Fireside by the patio - Galentine's Day fun

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for a Valentine's Day alternative this year?

Ditch the boys, grab your girls, and head out for a Galentine’s Day event on February 13th!

This evening, go on down to Liberty Station so you can sip and shop until your heart is content. Browse through jewelry, makeup and clothing from uniquely San Diego retailers.

Hungry? There will be hors d'oeuvres and select cocktails.

Don’t forget your Valentine goodie bag or to enter the raffles with a chance of a 2-night staycation in Mission Beach!

For tickets click here