Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-805 in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa caused a major traffic backup during the morning commute.



The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Mesa College Drive and Kearny Villa Road, involving at least three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The accident prompted emergency crews to shut down the three left lanes which led to major delays on other nearby freeways.



As of 8 a.m., all lanes were reopened.



No word on the cause of the wreck or injuries.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »