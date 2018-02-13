Randy Jones Walk for Independence 5K

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for something fun and active to do this weekend? Head down to Crown Point to take part in the Randy Jones 8th-Annual Run/Walk for Independence 5k.



Randy Jones along with the President and CEO of Home of Guiding Hands Mark Klauss joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the walk.

This annual family event benefits Home of Guiding Hands, which has been committed to providing quality community support, critical housing, and life-skills training for children and adults with developmental disabilities for over 50 years.

Since its origination in 2011, the walk has raised well over $200,000.

In addition to walking, Randy Jones will be signing autographs and meeting fans. The event will also include face painting, a children’s play area, vendor fair.

