Valentine's DIY "Love" Dinner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS8) - Sick and tired of feeling like you’re getting scammed on Valentine’s Day? Why not make your sweetie something tasty at home.

This morning Chef George Geary joined News 8 Morning Extra with some easy recipes full of aphrodisiac foods.

Check out these recipes!

Bite Size Avocado Bruschetta

Yield: 2 servings



Avocados are creamy and full of flavor.



8 slices baguette, toasted

1/4 cup prepared guacamole

2 tbsp tomato, diced



1. Spread each toast with guacamole. Top with tomatoes

Lemon Pepper Shrimp and Berry Salad

Serves 2



6 oz jumbo shrimp, cooked

6 oz fresh berries (raspberries, strawberries etc)

1 medium lemon, zest and juice

Pepper

Salad greens

Basil Pistachio Pesto on Angel Hair Pasta

Serves 4 to 6



1 pound dry pasta, such as spaghetti

1-1/4 cups fresh basil leaves, packed

1/4 cup toasted unsalted pistachios

3 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup Parmesan, grated



1. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for pasta.

2. In a food processor, add basil, pistachios, garlic and salt. Turn on processor and add olive oil in a slow, steady stream. Process to make a smooth paste, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally.

3. Add pasta to the boiling water and cook until al dente. Scrape half of the pesto into a large skillet over low heat and add 1 cup pasta water. Use a spider to drain pasta and transfer to the skillet. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and toss to coat the pasta with the pesto. Off heat, toss with the grated cheese.

Chocolate Cake with Berry Compote

Yield: 2 servings



2 slices chocolate cake (prepared)

1 cup mixed berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup port wine

Whipped Cream



1. Place cake slice on a plate.

2. In a bowl, blend berries, sugar and wine. Let sit for 15 minutes.

3. Top cake with berries and whipped cream