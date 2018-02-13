Valentine's DIY "Love" Dinner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Valentine's DIY "Love" Dinner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS8) - Sick and tired of feeling like you’re getting scammed on Valentine’s Day? Why not make your sweetie something tasty at home.

This morning Chef George Geary joined News 8 Morning Extra with some easy recipes full of aphrodisiac foods.

Check out these recipes!

Bite Size Avocado Bruschetta
Yield: 2 servings
 
Avocados are creamy and full of flavor.
 
8 slices                  baguette, toasted
1/4 cup                  prepared guacamole
2 tbsp                    tomato, diced
 
1.    Spread each toast with guacamole. Top with tomatoes

Lemon Pepper Shrimp and Berry Salad
Serves 2
 
6 oz                                        jumbo shrimp, cooked
6 oz                                        fresh berries (raspberries, strawberries etc)
1 medium                               lemon, zest and juice
                                               Pepper
                                               Salad greens

Basil Pistachio Pesto on Angel Hair Pasta
Serves 4 to 6
 
1 pound                               dry pasta, such as spaghetti
1-1/4 cups                           fresh basil leaves, packed
1/4 cup                                toasted unsalted pistachios
3 cloves                               garlic
1/2 teaspoon                        salt
1/3 cup                                 extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup                                 Parmesan, grated
 
1.    Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for pasta.
2.    In a food processor, add basil, pistachios, garlic and salt. Turn on processor and add olive oil in a slow, steady stream. Process to make a smooth       paste, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally. 
3.    Add pasta to the boiling water and cook until al dente. Scrape half of the pesto into a large skillet over low heat and add 1 cup pasta water. Use a spider to drain pasta and transfer to the skillet. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and toss to coat the pasta with the pesto. Off heat, toss with the grated cheese.

Chocolate Cake with Berry Compote
Yield: 2 servings
 
2 slices                              chocolate cake (prepared)
1 cup                                 mixed berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)
1/4 cup                              sugar
1/4 cup                              port wine
                                         Whipped Cream
 
1.    Place cake slice on a plate.
2.    In a bowl, blend berries, sugar and wine. Let sit for 15 minutes.
3.    Top cake with berries and whipped cream

