'Bachelor Winter Games': Meet the New Zealand Beauties Winning Over Hunks (Exclusive)

Danielle Herrington is full of emotion after being named this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl.
Bachelor Nation is going global and so is ET! With reality stars from around the globe making their debut on Bachelor Winter Games on Tuesday, ET headed Down Under to get to know the series’ New Zealand contestants. Getting candid over drinks in Auckland, 21-year-old media personality, snowb...
At first glance, this exclusive trailer for 10x10 seems like Room but done as a thriller: Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast's Gaston) abducts a woman (played by True Detective's Kelly Reilly) in broad daylight and locks her in a room with, as he explains, "foot-foot thick concrete walls. There is...
Dating in L.A. isn't easy -- which explains why Heather Graham's character turns to witchcraft in the upcoming comedy, Half Magic. In this exclusive clip, Honey (Graham) and Eva (Angela Kinsey) get a crash course in casting spells from Candy (Stephanie Beatriz). Turns out, there are spells for lo...