Suspected burglar climbs through windows at apartments near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected burglar climbed through two unlocked windows at a College-area apartment complex, stole two electronic devices and ran away from one of the apartments after opening a door and encountering a resident, campus police said Tuesday.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday at the Hardy Avenue Apartments, the San Diego State University Police Department said. The complex is between Viejas Arena and the SDSU Sports Deck but not technically on campus-owned property.

"The suspect ran from the location after opening the door to one of the interior rooms and (encountering) a victim," SDSU police said. "No weapons were used or seen and the suspect fled on foot in and unknown direction. The loss was a cell phone and an iPad."

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch, 160-pound black man in his 30s, bald, wearing a dark zip-up hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department are investigating the incident and anyone with information was asked to call the SDPD at (619) 531- 2000, or SDSU police at (619) 594-1991.

