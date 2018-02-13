The Everyday Hiding Places Where Kids May Be Stashing Drugs

A 19-year-old woman found stabbed and dying on the side of a California road used her last breaths to reveal the names of her alleged killers, officials say.
The latest candidate running for governor in Kansas has had his dreams dashed, despite assertions among his supporters that he’s just the man for the job.
Two moms have learned a lesson about how drugs can be hidden — sometimes in plain sight — in the most unlikely of places.
A brave diver recently took to the water in the Bahamas and appeared to give a 14-foot-long, 1,500-pound shark a dental exam.
One year after two Indiana teen girls were brutally murdered in a case that horrified the nation, answers remain elusive for anguished family members seeking justice in the case.
The undocumented father of a cancer-stricken 5-year-old boy will be allowed to stay in the U.S. and work for at least a year after taking refuge from immigration officials in an Arizona church.
A woman who kidnapped an infant from a Florida hospital and raised her as her own child has pleaded guilty to abducting the baby nearly 20 years ago.