Shaun White looking for third individual gold medal

Shaun White rides during the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Shaun White rides during the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

PyeongChang (AP) - Shaun White won halfpipe qualifying at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games Monday night and will drop in last for what's shaping up as an epic final.

The two-time gold medalist scored a 98.5 to edge Australia's Scotty James for the prime spot in Wednesday's three-run final.

Sochi silver medalist, Ayumu Hirano of Japan, finished third. Hirano won the Winter X Games last month with back-to-back 1440-degree double corks, a combination that had never been successfully landed in competition. 

White will go for his third individual gold on Tuesday night.

The two-time Olympic champion is one of a few American medal hopefuls along with Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates.

