Lock downs at 3 Chollas View schools lifted, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Lock downs at three Chollas View schools were lifted Tuesday following police activity on campus at Gompers Prepatory Academy.

San Diego Sheriffs reportedly tried to make a traffic stop on SR-94 near Federal Boulevard when a suspect fled toward the school located at 1000 47th Street.

Police officers and sheriffs reportedly located the suspect and took him into custody.

The lock down at Gompers, Horton Elementary School and Millennial Tech Middle School were lifted just after 2 p.m., according to a San Diego School District spokesperson.

Thank you for your patience as we locked down as a precaution in response to a community disturbance. The lockdown has been lifted and we are now beginning the reunification process. Please know that your child is safe, and campus is open for usual after-school activities. — Gompers Prep Academy (@GompersPrep) February 13, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.