Lock downs at 3 Chollas View schools lifted, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Lock downs at three Chollas View schools were lifted Tuesday following police activity on campus at Gompers Prepatory Academy. 

San Diego Sheriffs reportedly tried to make a traffic stop on SR-94 near Federal Boulevard when a suspect fled toward the school located at 1000 47th Street. 

Police officers and sheriffs reportedly located the suspect and took him into custody. 

The lock down at Gompers, Horton Elementary School and Millennial Tech Middle School were lifted just after 2 p.m., according to a San Diego School District spokesperson. 

