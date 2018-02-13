Obama Portraits Revealed to Have Cost $500,000 as Criticism of Paintings Grows

A Chicago news station made an unfortunate gaffe when it ran a graphic that indicated the 2018 Winter Olympics are being held at P.F. Chang’s.
The price tag for the portraits of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama unveiled at The National Portrait Gallery Tuesday has been revealed as the paintings' critical reception remains mixed.
A Los Angeles couple who purchased the American Horror Story house are suing over the deluge of fans who constantly flock to the mansion, including some who have broken into their house, they said.
The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has been unveiled and two of the models featured in the magazine are summing up their experiences.
Two of President Trump's most senior female advisers are being blasted by one of ousted aide Rob Porter's ex-wives.
A frightening video shows a woman's desperate effort to save her dog after the animal became stuck on an escalator at Los Angeles International Airport and was pulled into the landing grate.
President Obama was at the center of an Anthrax scare after white powder was mailed to his offices in Washington Tuesday.
Identical twins born fused at the torso have successfully been separated during a grueling and complex surgery that lasted seven hours and included a team of 75 specialists.
After losing her own newborn, a grieving mom in Texas is donating her breast milk to for a stranger’s baby in need.