New iOS update lets users stop Apple from slowing down phones

News 8 has been pushing for answers since launching its Your Stories investigation about outrageous water bills throughout San Diego.
New data shows more than 23,800 students were homeless last year in San Diego County — a record high and a 4.7 percent increase over the previous year.
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres was supposed to report for spring training camp in Arizona this week, but instead he was placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list as he faces domestic assault charges in Arizona, it was reported Tuesday.
Four suspects face charges of bilking $2 million from 40 Southern California victims who were seeking loans to help pay off their mortgages.
Several ticks collected in routine trapping from Lopez Canyon trail in Sorrento Valley have tested positive for tularemia, a potentially dangerous bacterial disease also known as “rabbit fever.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, parts of San Diego County are considered food deserts which means there aren’t any healthy food choices readily available. This incentive would hopefully change that.