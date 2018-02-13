New iOS update lets users stop Apple from slowing down phones

(NEWS 8) — A "battery health feature" for iPhones, promised by Apple last year, is now available as part of of iOS 11.3.

Apple issued in apology in December 2017 for slowing down iPhones with older batteries.

At the time, the company announced that it would be offering out-of-warranty replacement batteries for $29 (originally $79) and that they would issue a software update to "give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery."

According to USA Today, Apple promised the new software - released last week - would also "let you disable the throttling feature [the company] says it put in place to protect devices with weak batteries from sudden, unexpected crashes."

According to a news release on iOS 11.13, the update includes features to "show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced."

To see these features, once you've installed the update, go to Settings > Battery.

The features are available for iPhone 6 and later.

