4 indicted in $2 million Southern California mortgage scheme

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four suspects face charges of bilking $2 million from 40 Southern California victims who were seeking loans to help pay off their mortgages.
The state attorney general's office said Tuesday that many of the victims lost their homes and life savings.
A San Diego County grand jury indicted Andrew Valles, Jemal Lilly, Mark Bellinger and Arnold Millman on charges of grand theft, filing false documents, conspiracy and identity theft.
They are charged with using a fake insurance company called SafeCare that promised low monthly home loans primarily to Latino and black families between 2012 and 2017.
Lilly and Bellinger pleaded not guilty, while Valles and Millman have not been arrested.
Bellinger's attorney, Greg Garrison, says it's too soon to comment. Lilly's attorney, Abram Genser, did not return calls and emails.
News 8 has been pushing for answers since launching its Your Stories investigation about outrageous water bills throughout San Diego.
New data shows more than 23,800 students were homeless last year in San Diego County — a record high and a 4.7 percent increase over the previous year.
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres was supposed to report for spring training camp in Arizona this week, but instead he was placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list as he faces domestic assault charges in Arizona, it was reported Tuesday.
Four suspects face charges of bilking $2 million from 40 Southern California victims who were seeking loans to help pay off their mortgages.
Several ticks collected in routine trapping from Lopez Canyon trail in Sorrento Valley have tested positive for tularemia, a potentially dangerous bacterial disease also known as “rabbit fever.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, parts of San Diego County are considered food deserts which means there aren’t any healthy food choices readily available. This incentive would hopefully change that.