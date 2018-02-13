Wood sailboat runs aground in Leucadia - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wood sailboat runs aground in Leucadia

Posted: Updated:

Chopper 8 shows the sail boat that ran aground now in a parking lot at Moonlight Beach.  

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A wooden sailboat ran aground in Leucadia early Monday morning.  

The 35-foot sailing vessel is made of wood and was built in 1964 in Hong Kong.  

The owner said it was taking on water and lost power before he abandoned it. 

The City has hired a contractor to remove the boat from the beach. As of Tuesday evening, the boat was in a lower parking lot at Moonlight Beach.  

The City will attempt to do some cost recovery once the boat has been towed away.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.