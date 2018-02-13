Wood sailboat runs aground in Leucadia

Chopper 8 shows the sail boat that ran aground now in a parking lot at Moonlight Beach.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A wooden sailboat ran aground in Leucadia early Monday morning.
The 35-foot sailing vessel is made of wood and was built in 1964 in Hong Kong.
The owner said it was taking on water and lost power before he abandoned it.
The City has hired a contractor to remove the boat from the beach. As of Tuesday evening, the boat was in a lower parking lot at Moonlight Beach.
The City will attempt to do some cost recovery once the boat has been towed away.
News 8 has been pushing for answers since launching its Your Stories investigation about outrageous water bills throughout San Diego.
Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe, slicing through the gray South Korean sky on Wednesday to post a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games.
It was a rough 24 hours for a San Diego Police dog, but after a successful surgery, things were looking up on Tuesday for Officer Dexter.
New data shows more than 23,800 students were homeless last year in San Diego County — a record high and a 4.7 percent increase over the previous year.
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres was supposed to report for spring training camp in Arizona this week, but instead he was placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list as he faces domestic assault charges in Arizona, it was reported Tuesday.
Four suspects face charges of bilking $2 million from 40 Southern California victims who were seeking loans to help pay off their mortgages.