Wood sailboat runs aground in Leucadia

Chopper 8 shows the sail boat that ran aground now in a parking lot at Moonlight Beach.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A wooden sailboat ran aground in Leucadia early Monday morning.

The 35-foot sailing vessel is made of wood and was built in 1964 in Hong Kong.

The owner said it was taking on water and lost power before he abandoned it.

The City has hired a contractor to remove the boat from the beach. As of Tuesday evening, the boat was in a lower parking lot at Moonlight Beach.

The City will attempt to do some cost recovery once the boat has been towed away.