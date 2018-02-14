Cartoon Controversy: Critics call on La Jolla High principal to resign

WARNING: Some readers may find the image at the center of this story offensive.

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - Outraged community members on Tuesday called on La Jolla High School principal to resign after a controversial cartoon was published in a student newspaper.

The cartoon ran in the "Hi-Tide" paper and featured a number of offensive racial stereotypes.

District and school administrators apologized, but for some people who showed up at Tuesday night's school board meeting - that was not enough.

The published images led to a protest on the school’s free speech wall with students posting multiple copies of the cartoon demanding that someone do something.

La Jolla High School and the district called the cartoon an error in judgment and a breach of all the values they hold dear.

Additionally, administrators said they had spoken with students involved in the newspaper about the cartoon and the responsibility of free speech.

