Concerns over crumbling bluff at Sunset Cliffs

Seconds matter in an emergency, and now lifeguards will be better able to reach people who may be trapped in the San Diego River after seven new access routes were created to help them bypass thick brush and vegetation.
San Diego's North County may soon be ground zero for UFO research sponsored by a millionaire rock star who grew up in Poway.
Outraged community members on Tuesday called on La Jolla High School principal to resign after a controversial cartoon was published in a student newspaper.
Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe, slicing through the gray South Korean sky on Wednesday to post a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games.
News 8 has been pushing for answers since launching its Your Stories investigation about outrageous water bills throughout San Diego.
It was a rough 24 hours for a San Diego Police dog, but after a successful surgery, things were looking up on Tuesday for Officer Dexter.
New data shows more than 23,800 students were homeless last year in San Diego County — a record high and a 4.7 percent increase over the previous year.