Actor Luke Wilson and golfer Bill Haas involved in deadly LA crash

PACIFIC PALISADES (CNS) - Professional golfer Bill Haas was in serious condition Wednesday with injuries suffered in Pacific Palisades in a crash that killed the driver of the Ferrari in which Hass was a passenger and injured the driver of another vehicle, it was reported.



A third vehicle, driven by actor Luke Wilson, also was involved in the crash when it was clipped by one of the other vehicles, but Wilson did not sustain serious injuries, according to the website golfdigest.com.



The rollover collision was reported about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people, a 35-year-old man reported to be Haas and a 50-year-old woman, were in serious condition when taken to a hospital, Stewart said.



The crash involved a Ferrari and a BMW, according to a report from the scene.



A source told Golf Digest that Haas was "not good" but stable.



Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner and the son of professional golfer Jay Haas, was here for the Genesis Open, which will be played at Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades starting Thursday. The event's pro-am component, involving professionals and amateurs, will be played Wednesday.