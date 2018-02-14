Police searching for missing woman with dementia

Critics are demanding action after a controversial cartoon was published in a local high school's newspaper.
Crews responded to an accident at the 3200 block of Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado Wednesday morning.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a missing dementia patient from southeast San Diego.
Snowboarding at the Olympics turned 20 this year, and there's a good chance that in another two decades, people will still be talking about the contest that went down in the mountains of South Korea on Wednesday.
San Diego's North County may soon be ground zero for UFO research sponsored by a millionaire rock star who grew up in Poway.
A very slight chance of scattered showers remains Wednesday, mostly at the beaches and in the southern portion of San Diego County as the storm that brought the recent wet weather tapers out and moves southwest of here.
Seconds matter in an emergency, and now lifeguards will be better able to reach people who may be trapped in the San Diego River after seven new access routes were created to help them bypass thick brush and vegetation.
News 8 has been pushing for answers since launching its Your Stories investigation about outrageous water bills throughout San Diego.