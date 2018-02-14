Police searching for missing woman with dementia

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a missing dementia patient from southeast San Diego.



There whereabouts of Mary McSwain, 76, have been unknown since she left her house about 11 p.m. Monday, according to police.



McSwain, who may have forgotten how to get back home due to her cognitive challenges, is described as black, 5-foot-5 and roughly 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she may have been wearing blue pajama pants, a sweater, a blue scarf and a beige knitted cap.



Anyone spotting a woman matching McSwain's description was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.