Crews respond to serious car accident in Coronado - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews respond to serious car accident in Coronado

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Crews responded to an accident at the 3200 block of Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado Wednesday morning.

At least two people were reported being trapped in one of the vehicles, according to police.

As of 8:00 a.m., heavy traffic remains on Silver Strand Boulevard as crews work to remove the wreckage. 

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates » 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.