Love, Divorce & Taxes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We aren't trying to put a damper on your holiday. But let's be honest, Valentines Day can be rough, especially if your marriage is on the rocks.

The University of Melbourne looked at more than 1.1 million weddings and the study found that people who get married on Valentine’s Day are 37 percent more likely to split and are also 45 percent less likely to make it to their third anniversary.

Divorce Attorney Deann Arthur joined News 8 Morning Extra to give you some tips and to talk about how the Presidents new tax plan may result in more divorces.