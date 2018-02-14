U.S. men's hockey team begins tournament with a surprise

Jan Urbas (26), of Slovenia, celebrates with teammate Jan Mursak (39), as goaltender Ryan Zapolski (30), reacts after Mursak scored the game winning goal during the overtime period of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG (AP) - The Olympic men's hockey tournament opened with a pair of surprises, with both the Americans and the favored Russians losing 3-2.

Jan Mursak scored the tying goal for Slovenia in the final minutes of regulation and the winning goal in overtime against the United States.

As Mursak's final shot went past goaltender Ryan Zapolski, U.S. players hung their heads on the bench before Slovenia players celebrated with their fans Wednesday.

Zapolski allowed three goals on 25 shots, including the first goal by Jan Urbas. Slovenian goaltender Gasper Kroselj stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced to pick up the victory, giving up goals to Brian O'Neill and Jordan Greenway.

In the second game, the Olympic Athletes from Russia lost to Slovakia by giving up a two-goal lead. The Russians were widely considered the pre-tournament favorite for the gold medal.