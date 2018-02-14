Sweet, senior Chihuahua ready to spend golden years with new family

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 11 years

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: $25

Chica, an 11-year-old chihuahua, is looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet girl, loves to cuddle and loves pets from her people, going for walks and lounging. She needs a special family who can give her a lot of care and love!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.