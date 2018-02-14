Sweet, senior Chihuahua ready to spend golden years with new fam - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sweet, senior Chihuahua ready to spend golden years with new family

Posted: Updated:

Breed: Chihuahua
Age: 11 years
Sex: Female
Adoption Fee: $25 

Chica, an 11-year-old chihuahua, is looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet girl, loves to cuddle and loves pets from her people, going for walks and lounging. She needs a special family who can give her a lot of care and love!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.