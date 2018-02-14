Sweet, senior Chihuahua ready to spend golden years with new family

San Diego's North County may soon be ground zero for UFO research sponsored by a millionaire rock star who grew up in Poway.
New data shows more than 23,800 students were homeless last year in San Diego County — a record high and a 4.7 percent increase over the previous year.
Two former top administrators in the San Ysidro School District cashed out nearly $178,000 in vacation and leave days during the approximately two years they worked there, according to payroll records obtained by inewsource. The amount of vacation days appears to be far more than either could have earned under their contracts.
Two former top administrators in the San Ysidro School District cashed out nearly $178,000 in vacation and leave days during the approximately two years they worked there, according to payroll records obtained by inewsource. The amount of vacation days appears to be far more than either could have earned under their contracts.
A type of anteater, tamandua -- it's pronounced (tuh MAN deh wah), are often called lesser anteaters because they are much smaller than their relatives, the giant anteaters.
A 900-feet railroad bridge over the San Diego River opened Monday as part of an effort to add a second set of tracks to improve train reliability and increase service frequency.