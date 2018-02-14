Consumers warned about cactus imported from Mexico

The California Department of Public Health Wednesday warned people not to eat cactus pads, or nopales, imported from Mexico sold at specific retail and wholesale locations around the state due to the presence of unapproved pesticides.
A 76-year-old dementia patient from southeast San Diego was found Wednesday after she went missing for more than 24 hours, police said.
The number of influenza deaths in San Diego jumped to 251 after 20 more fatalities were reported last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
A measure calling for a half-cent sales tax increase will appear on Chula Vista's June ballot. If passed by voters, the money would go directly to the police and fire departments.
Critics are demanding action after a controversial cartoon was published in a local high school's newspaper.
Crews responded to an accident at the 3200 block of Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado Wednesday morning.
Snowboarding at the Olympics turned 20 this year, and there's a good chance that in another two decades, people will still be talking about the contest that went down in the mountains of South Korea on Wednesday.
San Diego's North County may soon be ground zero for UFO research sponsored by a millionaire rock star who grew up in Poway.