Esteban Loaiza pleads not guilty to drug charges in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza, who was arrested after sheriff's deputies allegedly found $500,000 worth of cocaine in his Imperial Beach home, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three felony drug charges, including possession for sale of a controlled substance.

Loaiza, the former All-Star pitcher has been sitting behind bars since his arrest last Friday, but faced a judge Wednesday afternoon at the Chula Vista courthouse for his arraignment.

Loaiza is accused of possessing 44 pounds of cocaine intended for sale.

Loaiza was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after San Diego County Sheriff's officers who pulled him over for a traffic violation found a "sophisticated" compartment used to hide items being imported or exported illegally, in his vehicle.

Officials tell News 8, detectives were doing surveillance in regards to a drug investigation when they pulled him over for a traffic violation. Later they obtained a search warrant for the home he rented in imperial beach, where officials say packages were found containing a white powder believed to be cocaine with an estimated worth of a half a million dollars.

Loaiza was born in Tijuana and he attended Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach.

During his 14 year Major League baseball career, Loaiza played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox.

Loaiza is being charged with 3 felonies- possession of 40 pounds of cocaine, possession or purchase of narcotics and transportation or sale of narcotics. He is facing more than 20 years behind bars.

Loaiza, 46, was ordered held on $250,000 bail

When a Former MLB Allstar pitcher -Esteban Loaiza pleads not guilty to trafficking cocaine, this is what it looks like outside the courtroom in Chula Vista for media interviews. He remains in jail. $250,000 bail. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/nhA4lMqfko — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) February 14, 2018

