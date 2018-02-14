Esteban Loaiza to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A former Major League Baseball player accused of trafficking a huge amount of cocaine, is answering to charges today.

Esteban Loaiza, the former all-star pitcher has been sitting behind bars since his arrest last Friday and he will now face a judge this afternoon at the Chula Vista courthouse for his arraignment. Loaiza is accused of possessing 44 pounds of cocaine intended for sale.

Loaiza was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after San Diego County Sheriff's officers who pulled him over for a traffic violation found a "sophisticated" compartment used to hide items being imported or exported illegally, in his vehicle.

Officials tell News 8, detectives were doing surveillance in regards to a drug investigation when they pulled him over for a traffic violation. Later they obtained a search warrant for the home he rented in imperial beach, where officials say packages were found containing a white powder believed to be cocaine with an estimated worth of a half a million dollars.

Loaiza was born in Tijuana and he attended Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach.

During his 14 year Major League baseball career, Loaiza played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox.

Loaiza is being charged with 3 felonies- possession of 40 pounds of cocaine, possession or purchase of narcotics and transportation or sale of narcotics. He is facing more than 20 years behind bars.