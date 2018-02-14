Be my weird Valentine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Be my weird Valentine

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're still in the market for a Valentine's Day gift, you may want to think beyond chocolates and flowers.  

Huffington Post Weird News reporter David Moye stopped by Morning Extra with details on weird gifts for your funky Valentine

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.