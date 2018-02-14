Be my weird Valentine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're still in the market for a Valentine's Day gift, you may want to think beyond chocolates and flowers.
Huffington Post Weird News reporter David Moye stopped by Morning Extra with details on weird gifts for your funky Valentine.
A former Major League Baseball player accused of trafficking a huge amount of cocaine plead not guilty to charges on Wednesday.
Patricia Frustaci, who made national headlines in 1985 when she gave birth to seven children but struggled with the financial and publicity fallout and with the heartache of seeing four babies perish, has died. She was 63.
The number of influenza deaths in San Diego jumped to 251 after 20 more fatalities were reported last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
A former Navy man accused of killing his wife pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Elizabeth Sullivan's body was found in San Diego Bay in 2016 - two years after she went missing.
Several restaurants around San Diego are taking Valentine's Day cuisine to a level by serving heart-shaped food.♥♥♥
The California Department of Public Health Wednesday warned people not to eat cactus pads, or nopales, imported from Mexico sold at specific retail and wholesale locations around the state due to the presence of unapproved pesticides.