James Goes Method for 'Peter Rabbit' w/ Margot Robbie & Domhnall Gleeson

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Peter Rabbit" shows how James Corden, the voice of the animated lead character, went unnecessarily method for the role, undergoing an operation and taking on an insane diet that really scared off his co-stars.

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-02-15 01:40:27 GMT

