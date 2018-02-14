Winter Olympics 2018: Valentine's Day Means Heart Pants for Norway Curling Team

Seventeen people were killed and numerous others were injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday. The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was taken into custody following a massive police response and subsequent manhunt, CBS News reports.
New York Fashion Week is in full swing, which means we're all in when it comes to stylish sightings!Vanessa Hudgens stepped out for the SIMPLY NYC x NYLON conference in New York City on Feb. 10. The event kicked off one day earlier, when SIMPLY and WEN Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean hosted a VIP...
Team Norway's curling team is well-known for its flashy style. After all, if you can't make it as fashionista in Olympic curling, where can you make it as a model?
Whether it's the diamond pants from 2010 or the weird floral looking things this year, Team Norway always looks like it's rocking Thr...
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will return for a fourth season beginning May 30, Netflix announced on Wednesday.