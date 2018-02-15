Sewage spills, sea level rise impacting Imperial Beach plan

Imperial Beach continues to deal with the aftermath of another sewage spill originating from Mexico.
Stepping over syringes and feces, federal judge David O. Carter walked briskly Wednesday with an entourage of government officials and lawyers along a bike trail by the Santa Ana River in Southern California, passing dozens of homeless tent-dwellers who must now look for a new place to live.
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia was hit Wednesday with fresh allegations of misconduct in her office, including frequent discussions about sex and alcohol consumption at the Capitol.
A former Major League Baseball player accused of trafficking a huge amount of cocaine plead not guilty to charges on Wednesday.
Patricia Frustaci, who made national headlines in 1985 when she gave birth to seven children but struggled with the financial and publicity fallout and with the heartache of seeing four babies perish, has died. She was 63.
The number of influenza deaths in San Diego jumped to 251 after 20 more fatalities were reported last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
A former Navy man accused of killing his wife pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Elizabeth Sullivan's body was found in San Diego Bay in 2016 - two years after she went missing.
If you're still in the market for a Valentine's Day gift, you may want to think beyond chocolates and flowers.