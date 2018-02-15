Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in El Cajon

After days of scattered showers across San Diego County, clear skies, pleasant temperatures and fair conditions are expected Thursday and throughout the weekend.
A woman was fatally injured Thursday morning in an apparent hit-and-run crash on a residential El Cajon roadway, police said.
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia was hit Wednesday with fresh allegations of misconduct in her office, including frequent discussions about sex and alcohol consumption at the Capitol.
The city utilities department is hosting a workshop Thursday to help out water customers who believe they were overcharged due to meter misreading.
Imperial Beach continues to deal with the aftermath of another sewage spill originating from Mexico.
Stepping over syringes and feces, federal judge David O. Carter walked briskly Wednesday with an entourage of government officials and lawyers along a bike trail by the Santa Ana River in Southern California, passing dozens of homeless tent-dwellers who must now look for a new place to live.
A former Major League Baseball player accused of trafficking a huge amount of cocaine plead not guilty to charges on Wednesday.
Patricia Frustaci, who made national headlines in 1985 when she gave birth to seven children but struggled with the financial and publicity fallout and with the heartache of seeing four babies perish, has died. She was 63.