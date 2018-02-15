Female Jamaican Bobsled Team Prepares for Olympics, 30 Years After Men’s Debut

A New York man has reunited with the diner who saved his life after he began choking at a restaurant.
A Georgia mom-to-be and her firefighter husband, with the help of his company, pulled out all the stops for an unforgettable gender reveal.
A 33-year-old artist with Down syndrome is the latest to have her work featured at one of the world's most prestigious museums.
A hero has emerged from the chaotic horror that continues to envelope a Florida high school community in the aftermath of Wednesday's deadly shooting.
As the Olympic torch glows in Pyeongchang, the Jamaican bobsled team will return to the storied competition, 30 years after making their first appearance on the scene. But this year, it will be the ladies who step on the ice for their country.
The mugshot of suspected Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been released as dark details of the teen's life continue to emerge.
It was a transatlantic headache for passengers aboard a flight from Germany to the U.S. when a child would not stop screaming for eight hours.
It’s difficult to celebrate the holidays when your kids are sick, but volunteers at Duke Children’s Hospital in North Carolina transformed a playroom into a romantic restaurant to allow parents to have a proper Valentine’s Day.
The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl is telling Inside Edition she is “so excited” and “honored” to have been chosen for the coveted spot, and despite the achievement, she does not have a Valentine.