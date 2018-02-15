Flat Belly 365 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Flat Belly 365

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Valentine’s Day was all about indulging in sweets from your sweetheart, but today we're talking about the slimming secrets of probiotics, prebiotics and anti-inflammatory fats.

Internationally recognized dietician and nutritionist, Manuel Villacorta joined News 8 Morning Extra to share the secret to beating the bloat and enjoying lasting weight loss.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.