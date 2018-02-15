Police activity in Emerald Hills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police activity in Emerald Hills

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Authorities are on the scene at a residence in Emerald Hills Thursday morning.

San Diego police officers are assisting San Diego Sheriff's deputies 800 Bollenbacher. Authorities were notified at 9:14 a.m. of an incident. 

Details of the police activity in Emerald Hills are still coming in. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.

