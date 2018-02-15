Disabled couple receives new furniture in City Heights

CITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - A City Heights couple is resting comfortably thanks to a donation from Jerome's Furniture.



Vicki Turrest and her husband Ken had to get rid of all of their old furniture because of bed bugs.

Vicki is blind and Ken has cancer and is in a wheelchair. They were worried they couldn't afford new furniture and may have to move out of their home because they didn't have a safe place to sit or sleep.



Vicki is a client of the San Diego Center for the Blind. The center contacted Jerome's and the company stepped in to help.



Jerome's Furniture donated a queen size mattress and box spring with frame as well as a double recliner chair.