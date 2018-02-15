Head outdoors for your spin class - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Head outdoors for your spin class

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Spin and Go! Everything you love about group classes in a fitness studio, but one thing is missing... the studio!

Two fitness experts are taking class exercises outside. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs files this video report from Coronado with more on where you can hop on a bike.


 

