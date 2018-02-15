BTS on Their Close Bond: 'Everyone Gathers Together'

The cast of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is so large that it would be damn near impossible to fit every single character from every single film into the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Still, plenty of Black Panther favorites have made the cut, including Black Panther himself, C...
Kris Jenner threw an amazing Valentine's Day dinner for her family and a few close friends on Wednesday, spending the holiday with three of her children -- Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian -- as well as her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Bachelor Winter Games has only aired its first episode -- but it clearly worked out well for Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy!