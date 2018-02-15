Lilac Fire looter faces judge on Thursday

The city utilities department is hosting a workshop Thursday to help out water customers who believe they were overcharged due to meter misreading.
Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused in the disappearance of his 2-year-old stepson, Jahi Turner, whose body was never found after he vanished from San Diego nearly 16 years ago.
A 29-year-old woman sustained minor injuries while fighting off a man who tried to abduct her in Warner Springs, and sheriff's authorities Thursday sought public help to identify and find the suspect.
There are few true waterfront restaurants in San Diego. Waterbar is among the newest. It's actually the first large ocean-front property to open since 2006. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Pacific Beach with your new seafood dining option.
With the latest mass shooting in Florida, many are hoping and praying something like that never happens here in San Diego.
Imperial Beach continues to deal with the aftermath of another sewage spill originating from Mexico.
