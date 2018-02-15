Lilac Fire looter faces judge on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The woman accused of looting a home in Bonsall, during the Lilac Fire faced a judge Thursday.

The 43-year-old defendant is facing a burglary charge, during a state of emergency, after deputies say they found her taking items from an evacuated home.

A woman who lived at that evacuated home took the stand this morning and went over pictures of some of the items allegedly taken.

As the Lilac Fire tore through Bonsall in early December, destroying homes, killing horses and forcing thousands of north county residents to leave their homes, prosecutors say Sacheen Silvercloud preyed on one of the evacuees.

A realtor said he spotted Silvercloud at a client's home on Disney Lane in Vista. He said Silvercloud told him she was working for an investor, but then adds that he saw several items in her car that belonged in the house.



The defendant remains in jail on a $50,000 bail