Woman escapes would-be kidnapper in Warner Springs

WARNER SPRINGS (CNS) - A 29-year-old woman sustained minor injuries while fighting off a man who tried to abduct her in Warner Springs, and sheriff's authorities Thursday sought public help to identify and find the suspect.



The victim was out of her car checking her mail just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 29000 block of state Route 79 when a man "attacked her and tried to get her into his truck," Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jenkins said. SR-79 in the area is a rural two-lane road through the desert and mountains.



"She was able to fight off the attacker and drive away from the area," Jenkins said. "She says the man followed her from the scene for some distance and then he continued driving westbound on State Route 76 toward Valley Center."



The woman was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, the sergeant said.



She described her attacker as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound white man in his 30s with dark eyes, strong body odor and rotting, missing teeth. He wore a grey shirt, black jacket, dark pants, black shoes and black beanie.



The victim described the attacker's truck as a late model 90s pickup, possibly a Ford Ranger.



Anyone with information about the attempted abduction was asked to call Deputy Alvin Vasquez from the Warner Springs-Ranchita substation at (760) 782-3353, San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.