Prince Harry Adorably Beams While Serving Food to School Children in London: Pics!

Uh oh! Looks like Christian is pulling a Juan Pablo on Bachelor Winter Games, and it's not sitting well with Clare Crawley!
If there's one word to describe Amy Schumer's surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer, it's "magical."
Jeffrey Tambor has officially departed Transparent four months after he was accused of sexual harassment by former assistant Van Barnes and his co-star, Trace Lysette.
Taika Waititi’s bizarrely wonderful Thor: Ragnarok is finally coming home to the fans, which means behind-the-scenes extras, deleted scenes and MORE JEFF GOLDBLUM.
David Spade had one heck of a time at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash -- even though he confused her for Justin Bieber for most of the night.