Adorable fainting chihuahua ready for a loving family

Age: 6 years

Gender: Male

Breed: Chihuahua

ID #: 267820

Adoption Fee: $95

Guerro is a happy-go-lucky Chihuahua looking for a family to love. Could it be you?

Guerro came to San Diego Humane from another shelter partner. Guerro thoroughly enjoys playing with toys, but also relishes resting on a cozy lap.

He does get a bit nervous around larger dogs, so he should meet any family dogs first before going home. Guerro also has a fainting condition caused by a drop in blood pressure, which means he will need future monitoring of this condition by your vet.

If you’re looking for a playful snuggle buddy, Guerro is ready to win your heart!

Guerro’s adoption fee includes neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.