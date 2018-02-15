Adorable fainting chihuahua ready for a loving family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Adorable fainting chihuahua ready for a loving family

Age: 6 years
Gender: Male
Breed: Chihuahua 
ID #: 267820
Adoption Fee: $95

Guerro is a happy-go-lucky Chihuahua looking for a family to love. Could it be you?

Guerro came to San Diego Humane from another shelter partner. Guerro thoroughly enjoys playing with toys, but also relishes resting on a cozy lap.

He does get a bit nervous around larger dogs, so he should meet any family dogs first before going home. Guerro also has a fainting condition caused by a drop in blood pressure, which means he will need future monitoring of this condition by your vet.

If you’re looking for a playful snuggle buddy, Guerro is ready to win your heart!

Guerro’s adoption fee includes neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

