Training in Chula Vista to keep schools safe

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — Several South bay schools are teaming up with police for important training designed to save lives in the event of an emergency.

Chula Vista Police and the Sweetwater Union High School District hosted the annual Security Work Group Training on Thursday.

The event was pre-planned and not held in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Inside a non-descript warehouse, dozens of staff and faculty were preparing for worst case scenarios.

The group reviewed procedures for scary situations - including medical emergencies, weapons on campus and then used a mock gun for an active shooter drill.

The district wouldn't allow News 8 to record that portion to avoid giving away tactics.

The event was scheduled well before a former student of a Florida high school was accused of killing 17 people in one of the nation's deadliest school shooting.

Florida officials are investigating if there were missed warning signs - including posts on social media.

Locally, authorities stressed the importance of building trust with students, so they feel comfortable reporting suspicious behavior.

RELATED COVERAGE