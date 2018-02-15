Women in Blue program honors Chief Zimmerman

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local group honored San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman on Thursday with just weeks to go on the job.

The chief delivered the keynote address to more than 500 attendees at the Women in Blue luncheon and received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The program recognizes women in law enforcement and Chief Zimmerman took a moment to reflect on what that means to her.

"Some of the most touching moments of my career have been when a mother stops me to point out to her young daughter, 'see honey, this is the chief of police, you can become anything you want in this world,'" said Zimmerman.

Assistant Chief David Nisleit will replace Zimmerman pending a city council vote later this month.

