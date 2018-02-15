Women in Blue program honors Chief Zimmerman

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is calling for the audit into skyrocketing water bills to be sped up. This as the city utilities department is hosting an informational forum Thursday to help water customers who believe they were overcharged due to meter misreading.
A local group honored San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman on Thursday with just weeks to go on the job.
A 43-year-old woman accused of looting a home in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire faced a judge Thursday.
Few of us really know how our coworkers spend their time when they are off the clock. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets to know Ryan Brothers - a writer here at KFMB Stations and News 8 - who put his own signature on Mission Trails Regional Park.
Several South bay schools are teaming up with police for important training designed to save lives in the event of an emergency.
A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing by his stepfather in San Diego in 2002 suffered a fatal injury and died while in the sole custody and care of the stepfather, who disposed of the body, a prosecutor said Thursday, but a defense attorney said her client loved the child and didn't kill him.
A 29-year-old woman sustained minor injuries while fighting off a man who tried to abduct her in Warner Springs, and sheriff's authorities Thursday sought public help to identify and find the suspect.
There are few true waterfront restaurants in San Diego. Waterbar is among the newest. It's actually the first large ocean-front property to open since 2006. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Pacific Beach with your new seafood dining option.
There are few true waterfront restaurants in San Diego. Waterbar is among the newest. It's actually the first large ocean-front property to open since 2006. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Pacific Beach with your new seafood dining option.
With the latest mass shooting in Florida, many are hoping and praying something like that never happens here in San Diego.