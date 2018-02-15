Bradley Whitford to Join Cast of 'A Handmaid's Tale' As Recurrin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bradley Whitford to Join Cast of 'A Handmaid's Tale' As Recurring Guest

Updated: Feb 15, 2018 8:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.